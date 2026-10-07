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Home / Business / Starlink sets up 20 India gateway sites, to keep user data within country: VP Lauren Dreyer

Starlink sets up 20 India gateway sites, to keep user data within country: VP Lauren Dreyer

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ANI
Updated At : 12:51 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Elon Musk-led satellite communications firm Starlink has developed India-specific security controls and has built 20 gateway sites in India, said Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink Business Operations, SpaceX, adding, the company is “keeping Indian users’ data within India.”

Speaking at India Mobile Congress 2026, Dreyer said Starlink has invested in building the infrastructure required to serve the Indian market. The Indian government has granted licences to three satellite communication companies, including Starlink, to offer services in the country.

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“We've built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India, and keeping Indian user data within India,” she said.

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Addressing the event, the Starlink VP further added that the company has already invested in and built ground infrastructure in India, including 20 gateway sites with hundreds of antennas, and established operations to begin serving the market.

"We've already made the investment and built the existing ground infrastructure here, 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas, and we've established the operations to be ready to serve India," Dreyer said, highlighting, “What India has achieved digitally is extraordinary.”

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Dreyer said Starlink has been working closely with Indian regulators, industry stakeholders and operators for the past five years to adapt its operations to India’s requirements and prepare to serve the market.

Apart from this, she also highlighted SpaceX’s broader technology push, including reusable Falcon 9 rockets, the next-generation Starship launch vehicle and plans to build AI computing capacity at scale, while expanding Starlink’s high-speed connectivity to areas that traditional infrastructure has been unable to reach.

“With Falcon 9, reusable rockets at scale became reality, and we've baked all of that learning into the next generation Starship launch vehicle, which, of course, just reached orbit,” she said.

“With SpaceX AI, we're building AI compute at enormous scale, first here on Earth and in the future in orbit to fully harness the power of the sun…and Starlink is providing high-speed connectivity to places traditional infrastructure has been unable to reach and serve,” she said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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