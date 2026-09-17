STARPRIME Responds to Diverging Gold Market Demand with AM/PM Fixing and XAU24/7

New offerings address two distinct market needs: fixing-related exposure management and continuous quote-driven gold access.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARPRIME is expanding its gold offering with AM/PM Fixing and XAU24/7, giving market participants two distinct ways to manage and access gold exposure. Both offerings will be available in time for Forex Expo Dubai 2026, where STARPRIME will showcase its expanded liquidity offering as a Platinum Sponsor.

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The additions complement STARPRIME's existing gold suite, including Spot XAUUSD, with contract variations for Top of Book and Order Depth, as well as XAU Futures. Together, they respond to increasingly different client requirements across physical and electronic gold markets.

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AM/PM Fixing is designed for physical hedgers and other market participants managing exposure around fixing prices. Clients can trade fixing contracts directly with the STARPRIME Trading Desk, with orders subsequently converted into spot contracts. This enables exposure to be offset against other positions and may reduce margin requirements associated with maintaining separate exposures.

XAU24/7 addresses a different shift: growing demand for quote-driven products beyond conventional market hours. As continuous access becomes increasingly familiar across financial markets, the product provides around-the-clock gold trading while operating as a distinct instrument with its own pricing environment and contract specifications, including pricing generated outside traditional reference-market hours.

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"Physical gold participants increasingly need efficient ways to value and hedge inventory, while another segment is seeking continuous, quote-driven access. These are very different requirements, and liquidity solutions need to evolve around both," said Jay Mawji, CEO of STARPRIME.

STARPRIME will showcase its expanded liquidity offering as a Platinum Sponsor of Forex Expo Dubai 2026, taking place 22–23 September at Dubai World Trade Centre. Visitors can meet the team at Booth 152. STARPRIME will also contribute to the event programme through a Liquidity Panel and fireside chat, exploring how liquidity requirements are evolving across brokers, institutions and professional trading businesses.

About STARPRIME STARPRIME is an institutional CFD liquidity provider and market maker, combining multi-asset liquidity with pricing technology, low-latency execution and dedicated client coverage. Its solutions are shaped around each client's flow, scale, and market requirements, with a focus on transparency, consistent service, and long-term partnerships.

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