DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Startek&#174; recognized for cybersecurity excellence and innovation leadership in 2025

Startek® recognized for cybersecurity excellence and innovation leadership in 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:15 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced today that it has received multiple awards in 2025, highlighting its continued leadership in cybersecurity and digital innovation.

Startek was named a winner of the 14th CISO & Cyber Pioneers Awards 2025 by CIO Axis for advancing enterprise security through robust technologies and best practices. The company also received the Cyber Security Excellence Award 2025 at the 15th Edition BPO Innovation Summit and Awards by UBS Forums, recognizing its secure-by-design approach to CX delivery.

Advertisement

Additionally, Ashish Kapoor, Vice President - IT Security at Startek, was honored with the CSO100 Award: The Evangelist 100 at the CSO100 Awards & Symposium 2025, hosted by Foundry and IDC, for championing cybersecurity transformation across the enterprise.

"These recognitions reinforce the strategic role cybersecurity plays in driving business outcomes and long-term value," said Roman Rafiq, Chief Information Officer, Startek. "At Startek, we embed security at the core of our digital operations--not just to protect data, but to enable innovation, ensure continuity and accelerate client success. Our focus on secure transformation empowers us to deliver scalable, resilient and high-impact CX solutions across industries."

Advertisement

These accolades build on the momentum from 2024, when Startek was recognized with six cybersecurity awards. Together, they reaffirm the company's belief that secure digital transformation is vital to delivering exceptional customer experience.

As digital adoption accelerates, Startek remains focused on strengthening security, enabling innovation and delivering future-ready CX for global brands.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About the Awards

The CISO & Cyber Pioneers Awards by CIO Axis honor organizations for innovative cybersecurity strategies.

The BPO Innovation Summit & Awards by UBS Forums recognize companies driving transformation and resilience in BPO.

The CSO100 Awards by Foundry and IDC celebrate leaders delivering business value through cybersecurity excellence.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts