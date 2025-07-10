Startek® wins GOLD at BW People HR Excellence Awards 2025 for Equal Opportunity Employer

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been honored with the GOLD award for "Equal Opportunity Employer" by BW Businessworld, one of India's most respected media houses.

* Only BPO recognized in this category for championing workplace diversity, equity and inclusion

Advertisement

This prestigious award celebrates organizations that are leading the way in embedding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) into their workplace culture. Startek emerged as the only BPO to win the gold award in this category, standing out among hundreds of organizations evaluated across industries.

The company's submission showcased its progressive people practices, with a strong focus on empowerment, inclusion, and equitable growth. The evaluation involved a rigorous two-stage process, including an in-depth submission followed by a detailed jury assessment.

Advertisement

"Our commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goes beyond compliance--it's deeply woven into our culture," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek. "This recognition reflects our continued focus on building a workplace where everyone feels valued, empowered and can thrive. Being the only BPO recognized in this category is a proud moment for us and reinforces our belief that inclusive practices drive meaningful impact."

The recognition is a result of Startek's comprehensive approach to creating a workplace that champions equal employment opportunities across all sections of the workforce.

About BW People HR Excellence Awards 2025

The BW People HR Excellence Awards 2025, organized by BW Businessworld, celebrate outstanding achievements in the field of human resources. Recognizing organizations and HR leaders who drive innovation, inclusivity, and impactful people practices, the awards honor excellence across categories such as leadership, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, learning and development, and more. With a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process led by an esteemed jury, the awards spotlight companies that are redefining the future of work in India's dynamic business landscape.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/5409083/Startek_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)