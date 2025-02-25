Startek® Wins Gold for Excellence in Hybrid Work Management at the Economic Times Human Capital Awards 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been honored with the Gold Award for Excellence in Hybrid Work Arrangement and Management at the Economic Times Human Capital Awards 2025. The award recognizes Startek for its outstanding approach to hybrid work, employee engagement, leadership, communication, learning and career growth, inclusivity and well-being.

The evaluation process for the award involved a three-step rigorous assessment, including a detailed submission of people practices, a preliminary check by Ernst & Young and a final grand jury presentation reviewed by esteemed industry leaders. Companies were assessed based on creativity and innovation, strategy implementation, measurable impact, sustainability and contribution to business performance.

Startek was recognized for its forward-thinking hybrid work strategy, designed to enhance operational flexibility, foster collaboration, and drive productivity while ensuring a seamless employee experience.

"At Startek, we believe that a well-designed hybrid work model is key to improving both employee engagement and business performance. By integrating digital tools, enhancing communication, and prioritizing career growth, we have built a workplace that empowers our people to thrive, resulting in improved service delivery and stronger client outcomes," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek. "This recognition underscores our commitment to continuously evolving our work practices to meet the dynamic needs of our workforce and business."

As organizations navigate the future of work, Startek remains committed to strengthening its hybrid work strategies, leveraging technology and innovation to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 13 countries, more than 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries, including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce; and banking and financial services.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About Economic Times Human Capital Awards

The Economic Times Human Capital Awards(ETHCA) honour organizations that don't just invest in their workforce but elevate it, thus creating dynamic cultures, fostering innovation, and redefining the future of work.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/Startek_Logo.jpg

