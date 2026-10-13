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Home / Business / STARTRADER Adds 48 US Stock CFDs with 24-Hour Weekday Trading

STARTRADER Adds 48 US Stock CFDs with 24-Hour Weekday Trading

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PTI
Updated At : 04:53 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Available from October 13, 2026, the new symbols span ten sectors and are tradable during extended weekday hours.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER has launched 48 new US Stock CFDs on its MT5 servers, tradable from Monday 03:00 to Friday 23:55 (GMT+3 platform time). The regular US session opens in the late afternoon in the Gulf and the evening across much of Asia. The new symbols give clients in those regions more flexibility to trade NYSE and Nasdaq companies during their own working day, and to respond to news released outside US hours, subject to market conditions and liquidity.

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The launch also lands as US third-quarter earnings season, with several newly added banks and asset managers among the first to report.

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The additions range from Alphabet (GOOGL.24H), Marvell Technology (MRVL.24H) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI.24H) to Wells Fargo (WFC.24H), BlackRock (BLK.24H), Nike (NKE.24H) and Rivian (RIVN.24H).

The symbols are available on STARTRADER's existing MT5 live servers and sit within the same regulated framework as the rest of its product range. The addition forms part of STARTRADER's wider effort to extend market access for clients based outside US time zones.

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"Many of our clients are based in time zones far from New York, and the US session rarely aligns with their working day. Opening these stocks up 24 hours on weekdays means clients can trade some of the most widely followed US names on their own schedule, rather than around the opening bell."

- Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER

The launch follows the October 6 addition of 20 Stock and ETF CFDs tradable 24/7, and continues STARTRADER's expansion of extended-hours access to global equities.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Trading outside regular US market hours may involve wider spreads and lower liquidity.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. Regulated in five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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