DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / STARTRADER Named Best Fintech Forex Broker at Forex Expo Dubai 2026

STARTRADER Named Best Fintech Forex Broker at Forex Expo Dubai 2026

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 04:58 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The award, presented at the ninth edition of the region's leading trading gathering, caps a year of continuous product expansion.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER was named Best Fintech Forex Broker at the Forex Expo Dubai Awards, organised by HQMENA and presented during Forex Expo Dubai 2026, held September 22 and 23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. STARTRADER participated as Global Sponsor of the event.

Advertisement

The recognition follows a year in which STARTRADER expanded its 24/7 offering, driven by the belief that clients should not be constrained by traditional market hours.

Advertisement

CEO Peter Karsten delivered a keynote on Pre-IPO trading risks, a timely subject as listed technology companies raise valuation and volatility questions. He joined a podcast session titled The Edge of Reason: Trading Markets 2027, examining where market structure is heading.

Booth 161 featured a suspended LED canopy and a curved video-wall carrying the STARTRADER wordmark alongside its Official NBA Partner and Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East branding. Inside, a wall of NBA team emblems, a basketball-column installation, and a branded mascot display sat alongside lounge seating and a reception counter.

Advertisement

Built on Trust. Driven by Growth. is more than STARTRADER's tagline; this week it read as a summary of the year. Trust, earned through products shaped by client feedback. Growth, visible in a range spanning every hour of the week.

"Awards are milestones, not destinations. What this one tells us is that the direction we chose, building around our clients rather than around convention, is the right one. That is the standard we will keep holding ourselves to." - Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global brand under which different entities provide multi-asset brokerage services and related market access solutions to retail and institutional clients through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. STARTRADER operates through entities authorised, licensed or regulated in their respective jurisdictions, including by CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, as applicable, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth. In the UAE, the relevant CMA-licensed entity conducts Category 5 introduction and promotion activities only and does not provide trading, brokerage, execution, custody or client money services.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts