Startup Policy Forum Partners With Fintech Premier League for Its 2nd Edition

Partnership announced at Fintech Baithak, SPF’s flagship closed-door policy engagement bringing together founders and senior government stakeholders

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New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

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The Startup Policy Forum (SPF), India’s premier startup advocacy and membership organisation, today announced a partnership with the Fintech Premier League (FPL), the cricket tournament that is set to become one of the most beloved traditions of India’s fintech ecosystem.

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FPL was the brainchild of Signzy, and its first edition was nothing short of spectacular. It brought together the fintech community not in a boardroom, but on the cricket pitch. Thirty two fintech companies participated in the inaugural edition — including Razorpay, PayU, CRED, PhonePe, Zerodha, Paisabazaar, and more.

Over 86 matches were played, 100+ CXOs and senior leaders were involved, and Zerodha emerged as the national winner. By any measure, it was a landmark moment for the community.

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“The first edition of FPL showed us something we always believed, that the fintech ecosystem is more than a professional community, it is a family. When you have 32 companies, 100+ senior leaders, and 86 matches — and the energy only gets better with every game — you know you’ve built something real. Bringing SPF on board as a partner for the 2nd edition is a tremendous boost. SPF’s reach, its convening power, and its deep relationships across the ecosystem mean that FPL can now truly become an industry-wide initiative. We couldn’t think of a better partner to help us take FPL to the next level,” Arpit Ratan, Co-founder, Signzy said.

“SPF exists to bring India’s startup community closer across policy, partnerships, and community. Ecosystems are built in the moments of connection between people building together. Fintech Premier League embodies that spirit perfectly. Nothing creates bonds quite like the game of cricket does. Partnering with FPL for its second edition is a natural fit given our mission of community building. We want to make it bigger, bolder, and more inclusive. A true celebration of making the ecosystem stronger.,” said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Founder & CEO, Startup Policy Forum.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Fintech Baithak, SPF’s closed-door engagement that brings together fintech founders and senior government stakeholders for substantive policy dialogue.

About Startup Policy Forum

Startup Policy Forum (SPF) is an industry alliance representing 75+ of India’s leading new-age companies, with a combined valuation of USD 100+ billion. The members span fintech, deeptech, consumer tech, healthtech, edtech, and emerging technologies, including companies such as Zerodha, Razorpay, Sarvam, Swiggy, Pine Labs, Groww, Prism, CRED, Meesho, Emergent; Invideo, Digantara, ixigo, Cars24, and others shaping India’s digital economy.

SPF engages in policy advocacy, community building, thought leadership and global expansion programs.

About the Fintech Premier League

The Fintech Premier League (FPL) is India’s premier cricket tournament for the fintech industry, founded by Signzy. The inaugural edition saw 32 companies, 86+ matches, and 100+ CXOs and senior leaders participate, with Zerodha crowned as the national winner. Now in its 2nd edition, FPL — in partnership with SPF — aims to grow into a truly ecosystem-wide celebration of India’s fintech community.

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SPF partners with FPL for second edition at Fintech Baithak.

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