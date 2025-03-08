VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 8: After two successful editions featuring the legendary Anupam Kher and the inspiring Sonu Sood as our Face Stars, Starz of India returns with a powerful tribute to women who are breaking barriers and redefining success.

"Power of Her" spotlights 30 remarkable women from diverse walks of life--entrepreneurs, homemakers, leaders, and change-makers--each with a journey of resilience, dedication, and impact. Whether excelling in sports, shaping industries, nurturing families, or uplifting communities, these women prove that every role holds power.

Advertisement

Among them are a few extraordinary women whose inspiring willpower will ignite your spirit:

Palak Sharma - The Athlete Who's Making Waves in Indian Diving

Advertisement

Diving | Athlete | Olympic Hopeful

An exceptional athlete, Palak Sharma has been making history in Indian diving, proving that passion and perseverance can defy all odds. Beginning her journey at just eight years old, she has grown into a force to be reckoned with, securing 75+ medals across national and international arenas.

Margaret Lenny - A Trailblazer in Dance & Expression

Margaret Lenny, fondly known as Maggie, is a passionate dancer, mentor, and choreographer who has dedicated her life to the art of movement. From mastering Bharatnatyam at the age of three to training under legends like Saroj Khan and Terence Lewis, she has shaped countless dancers through her expertise. She is the founder of Maggie's Dance Fitness Studio in Mumbai and Goa.

Dr. Anjali Poojan Prajapati - A Pioneer in Healthcare & Mental Well-being

Medical Professional, Mental Health Advocate, Public Health Speaker

Dr. Anjali Poojan Prajapati is a dedicated healthcare professional committed to transforming lives through medical excellence and holistic wellness. With a profound passion for patient care and a deep-rooted knowledge in her field, she has made significant contributions to healthcare.

Samridhii Priyanka Bhatnagar

International Tarot Card Reader, Psychic Medium, Reiki & Angel Healer

Samridhii Priyanka Bhatnagar is an internationally acclaimed Tarot Card Reader, Psychic Medium, Reiki & Angel Healer. With an intuitive connection to the spiritual realm, she has guided countless individuals on their journeys of self-discovery and healing.

Dr. Usha Pandey 'Shubhangi'

Poet, Author, and Literary Achiever

Hindi Poetry, Muktak, Chaupai, Soratha, Doha, Short Stories, Free Verse

Dr. Usha Pandey 'Shubhangi' is a distinguished scholar, writer, and poet whose literary contributions have left a lasting impact. With a deep passion for language and culture, she has dedicated her life to the pursuit of knowledge and the art of expression.

Vinita Devi

Homemaker, Nurturer, and Silent Architect of Strength

Vinita Devi is a devoted homemaker and the backbone of Champaran Meat House, Patna, supporting her husband's vision while nurturing love, resilience, and strong family values with unwavering dedication and grace.

Dr. Triveni M.N. - A Champion Athlete and Mentor

Dr. Triveni M.N., an eight-time National Judo Champion and esteemed coach, has shaped Indian judo by mentoring 45 international and 400+ national medalists, earning prestigious accolades for her immense contributions to the sport.

These are just a few of the incredible women featured in Power of Her. Their stories remind us that strength isn't defined by a title--it's found in the courage to chase dreams, uplift others, and create change.

As we celebrate this Women's Day, Starz of India honors the power, resilience, and unwavering spirit of women everywhere. Because when one woman rises, she lifts countless others with her.

Catch the complete edition at www.starzofindia.com

For more exclusive features and stories, follow:

Instagram: @starz_ofindia

Facebook: STARZ of INDIA

TAGS: WomensDay2025 | Business Women | Women Achievers 2025 | Iconic Indian Women | Women's Day Special | Female Icons of India | Female Role Models of India | Women's Day Magazine

Meta Tags for Website SEO:

- Power of Her - Women's Day Special Edition | Starz of India

- 30 Inspiring Women Breaking Barriers & Redefining Success

- Women Leaders, Entrepreneurs, Athletes & Change-makers

- Read Inspiring Stories of Women Making a Difference

- Celebrating Women Who Lead, Inspire, and Empower

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)