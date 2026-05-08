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Home / Business / State Bank of India posts 5.6% jump in net profit for Q4 FY26

State Bank of India posts 5.6% jump in net profit for Q4 FY26

Bank’s operating profit for FY26 grew by 11.25 per cent YoY to Rs 1,23,015 crores

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:44 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a 5.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 19,684 crores in Q4 FY26, while the net profit for FY26 stands at Rs 80,032 crores, witnessing a growth of 12.88 percent YoY.

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The bank’s operating profit for FY26 grew by 11.25 per cent YoY to Rs 1,23,015 crores. Net Interest Income (NII) for FY26 increased by 4.08 per cent YoY.

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Meanwhile, the bank’s Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) for FY26 stand at 1.12 per cent and 18.57 per cent. respectively. Whole Bank and Domestic net interest margin (NIM) for the FY26 stand at 2.91 per cent and 3.03 per cent, respectively.

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Whole Bank NIM for Q4 FY26 stands at 2.81 percent and Domestic NIM is at 2.93 per cent.

Also, more than 66 per cent of SB accounts opened digitally through YONO in FY26. While the share of Alternate Channels in total transactions increased from 8.2 per cent in FY25 to 98.7 per cent in FY26.

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In addition, a dividend of Rs 17.35 per share was announced by the PSU lender. May 16 has been set as the record date for the same.

In Q4 FY26, the bank’s foreign offices’ advances grew by 20.01 per cent YoY, while the retail advances grew by 17.11 per cent YoY, with double digit growth in all segments.

Furthermore, the SME advances grew by 20.99 per cent YoY followed by agri advances growth of 19.68 per cent YoY and retail personal advances growth of 15.22 per cent.

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