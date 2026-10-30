State Grid Shanghai Megacity Biodiversity Report Released at COP17

YEREVAN, Armenia, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 29 local time, State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Company released "All Life Thrives in Shanghai: State Grid's Biodiversity Conservation Practices in Megacities • Shanghai" (the "Report") at the COP17 China Corner side event, "Cross-Sector Coexistence: Diverse Narratives Inspire Biodiversity Action," held alongside the 17th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Yerevan, Armenia.

Hosted by the Center for Environmental Education and Communications of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the side event convened representatives from government, business, academia, the arts, social organizations and the public. With Shanghai as a key focus city, the Report offers a systematic response to global biodiversity action from the perspective of an energy infrastructure company.

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Shanghai lies at the core of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway and has recorded 534 wild bird species, about one-third of all bird species recorded in China. In this megacity serving more than 24 million people, over 5,800 kilometers of main-grid transmission lines highly overlap with 6,335 square kilometers of identified wetlands. Balancing energy security with biodiversity conservation is now a shared challenge for high-density cities worldwide.

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Structured around the full grid life cycle, the Report outlines the company's practices across planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance, power dispatch, materials and supply chain management, digital enablement and corporate responsibility. It traces a complete pathway from avoiding ecological redlines at the planning stage, to restoring aquatic ecosystems during construction, safeguarding migratory bird habitats in operations, and supporting low-carbon electricity use through green dispatch. The Report also distills a collaborative mechanism of "One Hub with Multi-Party Driven by Three Chains," showing how biodiversity protection has been internalized from an environmental impact assessment requirement into management practice across the grid life cycle.

The Report reflects the vision of harmony between humanity and nature and stands as a vivid example of Chinese companies contributing to global biodiversity governance, offering high-density cities around the world a Chinese solution that can be planned, implemented and replicated.

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