Stay More, Experience More: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort Presents Exclusive Offers for Every Phuket Escape

PRNewswire

Phuket [Thailand], September 3: Travelers planning a Phuket getaway can make the most of their stay with a selection of exclusive offers at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort. From family-friendly dining and convenient all-inclusive experiences to extended-stay benefits, the resort invites guests to stay more, experience more and discover everything Patong has to offer.

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Located just a short walk from the famous Patong Beach, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort offers a vibrant holiday setting with convenient access to Phuket's beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment. With a range of accommodation, dining and recreational experiences, the resort provides an ideal base for both short getaways and longer Phuket escapes.

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Stay and Dine in Patong

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The Patong Stay and Dine Package is designed for travelers and families seeking added value throughout their holiday. The offer combines accommodation with dining benefits and family-friendly experiences, including Kids Eat Free, allowing families to enjoy more time together while discovering the resort's dining options.

Guests can spend their days relaxing by the resort's four outdoor swimming pools, enjoying family activities or taking a short walk to Patong Beach before returning to the resort for a relaxed dining experience.

Enjoy a Carefree All-Inclusive Stay

For travelers looking for a more effortless holiday, the Patong Beach All-Inclusive Stay offers the convenience of enjoying food, beverages and resort experiences throughout the stay. Guests can make the most of the resort's dining venues, swimming pools and family-friendly facilities without the need to plan every meal or activity separately.

The offer is ideal for families, couples and leisure travelers who want to spend more time enjoying their holiday and less time organizing the details.

Extend Your Patong Escape

Travelers who want to experience Phuket at a slower pace can take advantage of the Extend Your Patong Escape offer when staying for seven nights or more. With an extended stay, guests have more time to explore Patong and beyond, from relaxing beach days and local discoveries to shopping, dining and island adventures.

Whether it is a family holiday, an all-inclusive getaway or an extended Phuket escape, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort offers travelers more ways to make their stay memorable.

Stay more. Experience more. Discover more of Phuket.

For more information, reservations and the latest hotel offers, visit Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort.

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