Stay Young at Heart" Campaign Launches to Raise Awareness of Heart Valve Disease Symptoms Often Mistaken for Ageing

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: Edwards Lifesciences today launched Stay Young at Heart (Dil Ka Khayal Rakhen, Dil Se Young Rahen), a nationwide disease awareness effort aimed at improving understanding of heart valve disease and encouraging earlier recognition of symptoms that are often mistaken for signs of normal ageing.

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Heart valve disease can affect the heart's ability to pump blood effectively and may cause symptoms such as breathlessness during everyday activities, fatigue, dizziness, swelling in the feet or ankles, palpitations, and reduced physical activity. Because these symptoms often develop gradually, many people may dismiss them as a natural part of getting older, potentially delaying conversations with healthcare professionals and appropriate evaluation.

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“Recognising symptoms early and seeking medical advice can help individuals make more informed decisions about their health,” said Dr Ravinder Singh Rao, Interventional Cardiologist. “When further evaluation is needed, a 2D echocardiogram can help healthcare professionals assess how the heart and heart valves are functioning."

"Growing older is a natural part of life, but symptoms that affect everyday activities should not simply be accepted as normal ageing," said Parameswaran Nair, Country Leader, Greater India and SEA, Edwards Lifesciences. "Through Stay Young at Heart, we hope to

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help people recognise potential warning signs earlier, have informed conversations with their doctors, and better understand the importance of heart valve health."

As part of the effort, Edwards Lifesciences will share educational content and patient stories designed to help individuals and families better understand heart valve disease and its symptoms. The campaign also aims to raise awareness about diagnostic evaluations that may be recommended by healthcare professionals, including 2D echocardiography as a simple, non-invasive test.

Campaign messaging will be featured in cinema theatres before feature screenings, across OTT streaming platforms, and on radio channels, helping bring conversations about heart health into everyday life. Through relatable stories and practical information, Stay Young at Heart

encourages people to pay closer attention to changes in their health and seek medical advice when symptoms persist.

About the Campaign- Stay Young at Heart is a disease awareness effort by Edwards Lifesciences, focused on encouraging early symptom recognition, informed conversations with healthcare professionals, and greater understanding of heart valve disease among adults, particularly those in mid-life and beyond, their families, and caregivers.

Growing older is natural. Ignoring symptoms shouldn't be.

YouTube Link to the ad campaign - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tt51024q_aY

Disclaimer: Stay Young at Heart is a public disease awareness and educational initiative intended solely to provide general information about heart valve disease and the importance of seeking medical advice for persistent symptoms. The campaign does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations, and does not promote, recommend, or endorse any specific medical device, treatment, procedure, healthcare professional, healthcare institution, or healthcare provider. Individuals should consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any symptoms or health concerns and for decisions relating to diagnosis or treatment.

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