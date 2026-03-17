Steel Consumer Forum Appoints Smt. Jayanthi Singh as Chairman, Telangana State, focus on Industry Growth

HT Syndication

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New Delhi [India], March 17: Under the aegis of the Steel Consumer Forum, New Delhi, a program was organized in which Jayanti Singh was appointed as the President of the Steel Consumer Forum for the Telangana State unit. On this occasion, the National President of the forum, Nivedita Sharma, formally presented the appointment letter to her.

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During the program, former bureaucrat of the Government of India and Padma Vibhushan awardee R. V. S. Mani, who is also the head of the Viksit Bharat Campaign Group, extended his best wishes to the newly appointed President Jayanti Singh. He stated that Telangana has immense potential for the development of the steel industry and suggested that by connecting industry stakeholders, consumers, and youth, the sector can be strengthened further in the state.

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The chief guest of the program was internationally renowned marathon runner Sunita Godara, who congratulated Jayanti Singh and appreciated the growing participation of women in the Steel Consumer Forum. She said that the involvement of women in such platforms is truly inspiring for society.

On this occasion, the coordinator of the forum, Santosh Rai, also congratulated Jayanti Singh. He emphasized that the expansion of the steel industry in Telangana would create employment opportunities for youth and benefit people associated with the sector. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining steel quality and promoting zero carbon emissions.

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Concluding the event, National President Nivedita Sharma said that the objective of the Steel Consumer Forum is to build coordination between the industry and consumers while safeguarding their interests. Emphasizing women empowerment, she stated that women are strong like steel and their leadership is vital for progress. With the upcoming festival of Navratri symbolizing feminine power, Jayanti Singh was chosen to represent this strength and leadership. She wished Jayanti Singh great success in her new role.

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