Steel Exchange India Limited Announces Stellar Q1 FY27 Performance

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Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: STEELXIND, BSE: 534748), one of South India's premier integrated steel manufacturers, today approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. The results demonstrate an incredibly strong performance trajectory, underscored by exponential growth in bottom-line profits, expanding margin metrics, and an aggressive, highly disciplined capital optimization plan.

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During the quarter, the company recorded Total Income of ₹27,070.92 Lakhs. By maintaining rigid cost controls and realizing deep backward integration advantages at its Vizianagaram facility, SEIL efficiently mitigated raw material volatility. This focus culminated in a magnificent 46.89% YoY jump in Net Profit to ₹1,502.56 Lakhs. Sequentially (QoQ), Net Profit grew by an outstanding 21.46% against the ₹1,237.04 Lakhs recorded in Q4 FY26, highlighting sustained upward momentum.

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Strategic Inflow of Capital and Balance Sheet Transformation

SEIL's balance sheet underwent a powerful transformation this quarter. The company successfully executed preferential allotments, receiving ₹14,089.50 Lakhs upon the allotment of Convertible Equity Share Warrants. Additionally, the company allotted 2,82,97,870 Equity Shares upon the successful conversion of warrants, bringing in a premium amount of ₹3,989.99 Lakhs. This strong capital influx has propelled the company's Net Worth to an all-time high of ₹67,276.25 Lakhs, significantly lower leverage risk and maximizing investor security.

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Concurrently, finance costs dropped sharply to ₹1,398.16 Lakhs from ₹1,889.06 Lakhs in Q1 FY26, directly amplifying profitability. The company's focus on long-term value creation is further evidenced by a strong Interest Service Coverage Ratio of 2.52x and an elevated Asset Coverage Ratio of 3.77x.

Q1 FY27 Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹27,070.92 Lakhs, YoY Change of -11.23%

- Total Expenses of ₹25,568.36 Lakhs, YoY Change of -13.25%

- Net Profit of ₹1,502.56 Lakhs, YoY growth of 46.89%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 6.00%, YoY growth of 220 Bps

- Basic & Diluted EPS of ₹0.12, YoY growth of 33.33%

- Debt-to-Equity Ratio (Times) of 0.27x, improved from 0.48x

Commenting on the financial performance, the management of Steel Exchange India Limited said:

" Our stellar performance in Q1 FY27 is a resounding validation of our structural transition towards an efficient, low-debt corporate platform. By doubling our net profit margins and radically lowering our leverage to 0.27x, we are firmly positioning Steel Exchange India Limited to capitalize on India's booming infrastructure push. The recent equity inflows strengthen our liquid resources, enabling us to support sustainable long-term expansion while consistently maximizing value for our retail and institutional shareholders"

Key Financial & Operational Highlights (Q1 FY27 VS Q1 FY26)

- Net Profit Skyrockets by 46.89%: Stood at ₹1,502.56 Lakhs (₹15.03 Cr) for Q1 FY27, up from ₹1,022.88 Lakhs in Q1 FY26, driven by excellent operational cost-efficiencies and lower borrowing costs.

- Net Profit Margin Doubles YoY: Scaled to 6.00% in Q1 FY27 compared to 3.00% in Q1 FY26, demonstrating substantial improvement in earnings quality and profitability strength.

- Dramatic Debt Reduction: Total Debt-to-Equity Ratio drastically dropped to 0.27x from 0.48x in the same period last year, marking a phenomenal leap toward becoming a net debt-free company.

- Massive Net Worth Expansion: Corporate Net Worth grew strongly to ₹67,276.25 Lakhs (₹672.76 Cr), powered by highly successful strategic capital inflows and preferential warrant allotments.

- Enhanced Asset Coverage & Liquidity: Asset Coverage Ratio for secured borrowings strengthened robustly to 3.77x (up from 2.91x), while the Current Ratio improved to 2.57x, reflecting bulletproof balance sheet health

About Steel Exchange India Limited

Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL), part of the Vizag Profiles Group, is a leading manufacturer of TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT'. Founded in 1999, the Company has grown from a steel trading and online platform into one of the most trusted integrated steel manufacturers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

SEIL operates an Integrated Steel Plant & Power Unit in Vizianagaram Dist, Near Visakhapatnam. These facilities house sponge iron, billet, rolling mill, and power generation capacities, enabling complete backward and forward integration for long steel production.

With a strong brand presence and supply track record to the Armed Forces and critical infrastructure projects, SEIL is known for quality and reliability. In line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the Company is diversifying into specialty steels under the PLI scheme to support import substitution and expand its value-added offerings.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹1,066.42 Cr, EBITDA of ₹138.03 Cr and Net Profit of ₹26.99 Cr.

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