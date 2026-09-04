Steel Exchange India Sets New Production Record with Highest-Ever Re-Bar Output in August 2026

PNN

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: STEELXIND | BSE: 534748) has achieved its highest-ever monthly production of Re-Bars since inception, recording 24,823.509 Metric Tonnes (MT) during August 2026 at its Rolling Mill. The achievement follows the successful commissioning and operationalisation of the Reheating Furnace (RHF), which has strengthened the Company’s production capabilities and supported higher Rolling Mill utilisation.

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The total August production comprised 17,358.221 MT from the Continuous Casting Machine (CCM) and 7,465.288 MT from the newly operationalised Reheating Furnace (RHF). The addition of the RHF has increased the Company’s monthly Re-Bar production capability by approximately 27%, marking a significant step-up in production capacity.

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Record Monthly Production

- Production Facility – August 2026 Production (MT)

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- Continuous Casting Machine (CCM) 17,358.221 (MT)

- Reheating Furnace (RHF) 7,465.288 (MT)

- Total Re-Bar Production 24,823.509 (MT)

The increased production capability is expected to be sustained going forward, with the operationalisation of the Reheating Furnace providing an ongoing enhancement to the Company’s Re-Bar production capacity.

RHF Strengthens Production Capabilities

The successful commissioning and operationalisation of the Reheating Furnace marks an important milestone in strengthening the Company’s Rolling Mill operations. The RHF contributed 7,465.288 MT of Re-Bar production during August 2026, representing a substantial addition to the Company’s production output.

With the RHF now operational, the Company expects to benefit from higher production capacity, improved capacity utilisation and enhanced operational efficiency going forward, enabling it to better cater to the growing demand for its Re-Bar products.

The Company’s is focused on progressively improving capacity utilisation and working towards achieving the full potential of these capacities in the coming period, providing further scope for sustained growth in production volumes.

Strengthening Manufacturing Capabilities

The record monthly production underscores Steel Exchange India’s continued focus on capacity expansion, operational efficiency and strengthening its manufacturing platform.

The increase in production capability further supports the Company’s efforts to scale production and strengthen its position in the steel manufacturing segment, including through its SIMHADRI TMT brand.

Commenting on the operational performance, the management of Steel Exchange India Limited said: “Achieving our highest-ever monthly Re-Bar production is a significant operational milestone for Steel Exchange India. The successful commissioning and operationalisation of the Reheating Furnace has increased our monthly production capability by approximately 43% and contributed meaningfully to the record output achieved during August. With the RHF now operational, we expect this enhanced production capability to be sustained going forward. We remain focused on improving capacity utilisation, operational efficiency and production volumes while meeting the growing demand for our products.”

About Steel Exchange India Limited

Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL), part of the Vizag Profiles Group, is a leading manufacturer of TMT rebars under the brand ‘SIMHADRI TMT’. Founded in 1999, the Company has grown from a steel trading and online platform into one of the most trusted integrated steel manufacturers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

SEIL operates an Integrated Steel Plant & Power Unit in Vizianagaram Dist, Near Visakhapatnam. These facilities house sponge iron, billet, rolling mill, and power generation capacities, enabling complete backward and forward integration for long steel production.

With a strong brand presence and supply track record to the Armed Forces and critical infrastructure projects, SEIL is known for quality and reliability. In line with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, the Company is diversifying into specialty steels under the PLI scheme to support import substitution and expand its value-added offerings.

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