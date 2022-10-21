Steel prices decline 40% in six months to Rs 57,000/tonne

PTI

New Delhi, October 20

Steel prices fell about 40% to Rs 57,000 a tonne in the domestic market over the past six months on subdued export orders in the wake of the 15% export levy, according to SteelMint.

In early 2022, the prices of hot rolled coil (HRC) started showing an upward trend. It had become a matter of concern for the user industries as movements in steel prices have a direct impact on industries like real estate and housing, infrastructure and construction, automobile and consumer goods.

Subdued exports to blame The steel prices in the domestic market peaked at Rs 78,800 per tonne in April. After 18% GST levy, the price was about Rs 93,000 per tonne

The prices started to fall from April-end and came down to Rs 60,200 per tonne towards the end of June, the research firm said

It continued to fall in July and August and came down to Rs 57,000 per tonne by mid-September

The steel prices in the domestic market peaked at Rs 78,800 per tonne in April. After 18% GST levy, the price was about Rs 93,000 per tonne, the research firm said. The prices started to fall from April-end and came down to Rs 60,200 per tonne towards the end of June, according to SteelMint data.

It continued to fall in July and August and came down to Rs 57,000 per tonne by mid-September. SteelMint cited “government tax on steel products, subdued overseas demand and high inflation and energy costs” as the reasons for the fall in steel prices. All prices are excluding 18% GST.