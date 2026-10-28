Steelbird Hi-Tech India Expands Exclusive Rider Shop Network in Karnataka with New Outlet in Sumiti Nagar

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28: Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., one of India’s leading helmet manufacturers, has further strengthened its retail presence in Karnataka with the opening of a new exclusive Steelbird Rider Shop, Dream Moto World, in Sumiti Nagar. The new outlet aims to bring Steelbird’s extensive range of helmets and riding accessories closer to two-wheeler riders in the region.

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The new Rider Shop marks another step in Steelb ird’s ongoing efforts to expand its organised retail network and make quality helmets and riding products more accessible to customers across India. Through its exclusive retail format, the company aims to provide riders with a dedicated shopping experience, offering a diverse portfolio of helmets to suit different riding preferences, styles and budgets.

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Dream Moto World will provide customers in Sumiti Nagar and nearby areas with an opportunity to explore Steelbird’s range of helmets and riding accessories under one roof. The outlet is also expected to strengthen the brand’s local market presence while encouraging riders to choose genuine, quality-certified helmets as an essential component of road safety.

Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., said: Our exclusive Rider Shop network is an important part of our commitment to making quality helmets and riding accessories accessible to riders across India. The opening of Dream Moto World in Sumiti Nagar is another step towards strengthening our presence in Karnataka and connecting more closely with customers in emerging markets. We believe that expanding organised retail is not just about increasing our footprint, but also about promoting awareness around helmet quality, rider protection and responsible riding.

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Steelbird has been steadily expanding its exclusive Rider Shop network across the country, with a roadmap to reach 1,000 outlets by 2027. The company’s retail expansion strategy focuses on strengthening its presence in Tier-2, Tier-3 and emerging markets, bringing its products closer to customers while building a stronger retail ecosystem centred on rider safety and accessibility.

The launch of Dream Moto World reinforces this vision by creating a dedicated retail destination for riders in Sumiti Nagar and surrounding areas. Through its expanding network, Steelbird aims to improve access to its products while strengthening relationships with local retail partners and promoting responsible riding practices.

With the addition of Dream Moto World, Steelbird continues to advance its retail expansion plans, reinforcing its commitment to product accessibility, customer engagement and road safety awareness across India.

About Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd.

Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd. is one of India’s leading helmet manufacturers, with a broad portfolio of helmets and riding accessories. The company focuses on product innovation, manufacturing excellence, retail expansion and rider safety, serving customers across domestic and international markets through its extensive distribution network and exclusive Rider Shop format.

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