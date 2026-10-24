Steelcase 2025 Impact Report Highlights Progress in Reducing Emissions and Strengthening Communities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: Steelcase, a global design and thought leader in the world of work, proudly announces its progress towards a more sustainable and inclusive future in its 2025 Impact Report, Our Work Toward Better Futures. The report highlights efforts to reduce emissions, extend product lifecycles and strengthen communities through collective action.

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Between 2019 and 2025, Steelcase reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 33%, from 121,694 to 81,943 metric tonnes of CO₂e. This puts the company around two-thirds of the way towards its 2030 target of halving operational emissions, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

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The report details how Steelcase members, customers and partners are helping communities thrive and moving the organization closer to net zero.

“Our commitments to people and the planet help focus the choices we make, the partnerships we build and the value we create,” said Megan Blazina, senior vice president, international, digital and strategy at Steelcase, who also leads sustainability and social impact. “The progress in this report reflects how we’re turning those commitments into action.”

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As Steelcase looks ahead as a new part of HNI Corporation, the companies’ shared focus on the wellbeing of people and the planet provides a foundation for broader collective action and impact — and a more resilient and thriving future for work and the world we share.

“We believe there is always a better way and that business can create meaningful value for customers, members, communities and the planet,” said Jeffrey Lorenger, chairman, president and chief executive officer of HNI Corporation. “We are already actively learning from one another and building on this progress together.”

How We Create Community

Steelcase brings members and partners together through its Better Futures Community, member-led programs and inclusive design practice. Progress reported for 2025 includes:

- The Better Futures Community activated 324 partnerships in 38 of 72 Steelcase locations, working with 200 community partners to impact and make a difference in the local communities where we operate.

- The third annual Better Is Possible Design Challenge brought together 219 members, dealers, customers and community partners for a one-day global workshop that explored ways to build trust across differences to create community.

- Steelcase members logged 20,680 volunteer hours in 2025, bringing the total to 96,641 hours since 2020. This positions the organization to reach its goal of 100,000 hours nearly three years early.

- 14 employee-led Business Inclusion Groups (BIGs) supported connections across Steelcase. The BIGs co-designed more than 200 cultural learning experiences that reached over 2,000 participants worldwide.

Our Path to Net Zero

Steelcase aims to reach net zero by 2050 by reducing its carbon emissions by more than 90% from its 2019 baseline and neutralizing the remaining emissions through permanent carbon removal and storage.

- Products account for about 80% of those baseline emissions. Steelcase is changing how it designs, makes, delivers and keeps products in use to lower that impact. Progress reported for 2025 includes:

- Steelcase reduced scope 1 and 2 emissions by 33% from its baseline. Scope 3 emissions from fuel- and energy-related activities, operational waste and business travel also fell 22%.

- By year-end, suppliers representing nearly two-thirds of supplier-based emissions had set Science Based Targets initiative-validated carbon reduction targets or committed to setting them.

- Steelcase offers certified CarbonNeutral® products in the Americas and Asia Pacific and certified Climate Impact Partners® products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Customers purchased nearly 50,000 certified CarbonNeutral® products in 2025.

- Circular by Steelcase kept 99% of decommissioned furniture and equipment in the program out of landfills by reusing or recycling more than 600 tons of material.

The full report shares more data and stories about how we’re strengthening communities, reducing carbon emissions and building a more resilient future.

Download and read the full 2025 Impact Report at Steelcase.com/People-Planet.

About Steelcase

Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. Our purpose is to help the world work better. Along with more than 25 creative and technology partner brands, we research, design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for many of the places where work happens — including office, learning and health environments. Together with our 11,300 employees, we’re working toward better futures for the wellbeing of people and the planet. Our solutions come to life through our global community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 790 locations, store.steelcase.com and other retail partners.

For more information, visit www.steelcase.com

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