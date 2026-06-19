Steelcase Expands India Presence with Flagship Dealer Showroom in Chennai

Chennai, India, 19th June 2026,– Steelcase, a global design and thought leader in the world of work, proudly announces the launch of its latest dealer showroom in Chennai. In collaboration with Reflections, this new venture marks a significant milestone in commitment by Steelcase to keep expanding its footprint across South Asia. The state-of-the-art showroom, located in Shashtri Nagar, 1st Avenue, Adyar, Chennai, will serve as a hub for businesses seeking cutting-edge workplace solutions.

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Steelcase dealers are a worldwide community of experts who support leading local organizations to create places that work better, with the global power of Steelcase behind every solution. This collaboration is part of a broader strategy to invest in India, where Steelcase currently has three WorkLife Centers and over 12 dealer showrooms.

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Tirthankar Basu, Managing Director, India and SAARC, Steelcase, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “Steelcase is thrilled to mark a pivotal moment in our growth journey in India by further expanding our reach in Chennai with Reflections. We partnered with Reflections because they are aligned with Steelcase values, in customer experience, and putting the customer and user first. India is a critical market for us, and Chennai is a dynamic ecosystem which is witnessing significant growth with emerging start-ups and expanding global organizations. With our growing community of dealers and WorkLife centers, we are in a prime

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position to address the needs of our customers with innovative solutions and great customer service.”

The new Steelcase showroom will feature an expansive portfolio of world-class office furniture and accessories, designed to enhance productivity, comfort and wellbeing of people in modern workspaces. Innovative, award winning offerings spanning ergonomic seating, versatile workstations and collaborative, high-tech furniture will be showcased in Chennai.

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Alongside the Steelcase portfolio, clients can also experience a curated selection of partner brands available from Steelcase, including products from renowned global designers and industry-leading brands such as Orangebox, Wendelbo, Viccarbe, and Segis.

Reflections founder, Murali Sangapillai, commented on the partnership, stating, "Our decades of expertise, backed by our partnership with Steelcase uniquely position us to transform modern Indian office spaces for the future. Our world-class solutions are essential for businesses striving for innovation and growth. Every organization needs a work environment that fuels success, and we’re here to make that a reality."

Visitors are invited to explore the latest in workplace design and innovation starting on 19th June 2026.

About Steelcase

Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. Our purpose is to help the world work better. Along with more than 25 creative and technology partner brands, we research, design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for many of the places where work happens — including office, learning and health environments. Together with our 11,300 employees, we’re working toward better futures for the wellbeing of people and the planet. Our solutions come to life through our global community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 790 locations, store.steelcase.com and other retail partners.

For more information, visit www.steelcase.com

About Reflections

Reflections, established in 2000 in Chennai, is a renowned name in the lighting and furniture industry with over 25 years of expertise. Known for delivering thoughtful workplace and interior solutions, Reflections has built a strong reputation for quality, design, and customer-centric service. Chairé Studio is our newest venture, located in Adyar, Chennai.

For more information, visit https://www.chairestudio.com

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