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Home / Business / Stelatoes Expands Footprint in Punjab with a New Store Launch in Jalandhar

Stelatoes Expands Footprint in Punjab with a New Store Launch in Jalandhar

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ANI
Updated At : 12:47 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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HT Syndication

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New Delhi [India], September 2: Mr Sanjay Arora & Mr Sachin Arora inaugurate Stelatoes' newest store in Jalandhar, expanding the brand's presence with its 9th store in Punjab.

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Jalandhar, Punjab - Stelatoes, one of India's leading family footwear brands, is excited to announce the opening of its latest store in Jalandhar, Punjab. After receiving tremendous love and support from customers in Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Kanpur, Indore, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Dehradun, Rudrapur, Sirsa, Agra, and Jaipur.

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Stelatoes is proud to extend its reach to Jalandhar, offering a unique blend of comfort, style, and affordability.

Since its launch in 2004 with the first store in Rajouri Garden, Delhi, Stelatoes has grown significantly. What began as a ladies' footwear brand has expanded into a retail powerhouse with multiple stores across Delhi's most popular markets, including Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Rani Bagh. Stelatoes has become synonymous with high-quality, fashionable footwear for the entire family.

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As of 2026, Stelatoes operates more than 35 stores across India, including locations in Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Kanpur, Amritsar, Patiala, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Indore, Rudrapur, Dehradun, Sirsa, Agra, and Jaipur. Each store boasts an extensive collection of over 6000+ SKUs, with more than 50 new designs added weekly, ensuring that customers always have access to the latest footwear and accessories trends.

In addition to offering global brands like Pierre Cardin, ID, Lafattio, Abros, Campus, Puma, Skechers, and Nike, Stelatoes has also introduced its own in-house men's shoe brand, Esle, featuring regular and premium collections.

Stelatoes invites the people of Jalandhar to experience unmatched variety with its vast selection of footwear and accessories for every occasion. Join Stelatoes on this exciting journey and discover what makes it one of India's most loved footwear brands.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.instagram.com/stelatoesshoesindia/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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