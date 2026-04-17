Stelatoes Expands Footprint in Rajasthan with a New Store Launch at Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 16: In a significant step forward in its expansion journey, Stelatoes, one of India’s most loved family footwear brands, has officially launched its first store in Rajasthan. Located in the vibrant city of Jaipur, fondly known as the Pink City, this new store marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it continues to strengthen its presence across India. The store was inaugurated by Mr. Sanjay Arora and Mr. Sachin Arora, celebrating yet another achievement in Stelatoes’ growth story.

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With a strong and loyal customer base already established across major cities such as Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Kanpur, Indore, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Dehradun, and Rudrapur. Stelatoes is thrilled to extend its reach to Jaipur. The brand’s arrival in Rajasthan reflects its commitment to bringing high-quality, stylish, and affordable footwear closer to customers across diverse regions of the country.

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Founded in 2004 with its very first store in Rajouri Garden, Delhi, Stelatoes began as a humble family footwear business with a clear vision—to provide comfortable, fashionable, and durable footwear for every member of the family. Over the years, this vision has translated into consistent growth and widespread recognition. Today, Stelatoes stands tall as a trusted name in the footwear retail industry, known for its ability to blend contemporary fashion trends with everyday comfort.

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The brand’s expansion within Delhi itself has been remarkable, with successful stores operating in some of the capital’s busiest and most popular shopping destinations, including Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Rani Bagh. These locations have played a crucial role in building Stelatoes’ reputation as a go-to destination for footwear that meets the needs of modern consumers.

As of 2026, Stelatoes proudly operates more than 30 stores across India. Each store is thoughtfully designed to offer a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience, featuring an extensive product range of over 6,000 SKUs. To keep up with rapidly evolving fashion trends and customer preferences, the brand introduces more than 50 new designs every week. This continuous innovation ensures that customers always have access to fresh styles and the latest in footwear fashion.

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One of the key strengths of Stelatoes lies in its diverse product portfolio. Customers can explore a wide selection of footwear and accessories that cater to men, women, and children, making it a one-stop destination for the entire family. In addition to housing leading global and national brands such as Pierre Cardin, ID, Lee Cooper, Lafattio, Abros, and Campus, Stelatoes has also successfully developed its own in-house labels.

Among these, the men’s footwear brand Esle has gained significant popularity for its combination of comfort, durability, and style. Offering both regular and premium collections, Esle caters to a wide range of preferences—from everyday wear to more refined, occasion-based choices. Another in-house brand, Surewin, complements the offering with a strong lineup of casual and formal footwear options for men and kids, further enhancing the brand’s comprehensive appeal.

The newly opened Jaipur store is a reflection of everything Stelatoes stands for. With more than 5,000 designs available under one roof, the store promises an unmatched shopping experience for customers in the city. From trendy casual footwear and everyday essentials to premium selections that add a touch of sophistication, the store is designed to cater to every style and occasion.

To celebrate the launch, Stelatoes is offering exclusive inaugural deals, giving customers an opportunity to explore the brand’s vast collection at even more attractive prices. These offers are aimed at enhancing the overall shopping experience and welcoming Jaipur’s customers into the Stelatoes family.

What truly sets Stelatoes apart is its unwavering focus on quality and comfort. Every product is carefully curated and designed to ensure that it not only looks stylish but also provides long-lasting comfort. The brand understands that footwear is an essential part of everyday life, and it strives to deliver products that support customers through every step of their journey.

The expansion into Jaipur is more than just the opening of a new store—it represents Stelatoes’ vision of connecting with customers across India and becoming a household name in every region. By entering Rajasthan, the brand is taking a significant step toward achieving this goal while also embracing the unique culture and vibrancy of Jaipur.

Stelatoes warmly invites the people of Jaipur to visit its newest store at Vaishali Nagar and discover a world of footwear that combines style, comfort, and affordability like never before. Whether customers are looking for something casual, formal, or premium, Stelatoes ensures that there is something for everyone.

As the brand continues to grow, it remains committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and delivering exceptional value. With its expanding footprint and ever-evolving collections, Stelatoes is well on its way to redefining the footwear shopping experience across India.

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