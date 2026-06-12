Step-by-Step Guide to Filing an Own Damage Bike Insurance Claim

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], June 12: Own-damage bike insurance, as the name suggests, is an insurance coverage for the damage caused to your bike in an accident, due to natural disasters, theft, or fire. If you have third-party insurance, you can purchase own-damage coverage along with it to cover your losses with third-party liabilities.

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Keep reading to learn more about the claim procedure for own-damage bike insurance.

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What are the Steps to File Claim for Own Damage Bike Insurance?

Here are the steps to follow while filing a claim for your own damage two-wheeler insurance:

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Step 1: Inform your Insurance Company

The first step is to inform your insurance provider immediately after you meet with an accident. You can reach out to the insurer through the toll-free helpline number, website claim portal, mobile app, or email support as per the insurer's procedures.

Quick intimation helps in initiating the claim procedure promptly. The digital claim procedure makes the entire thing hassle-free and smooth. So, contact your insurer in the first place and provide your policy information and details of the incident that lead to filing a claim.

Step 2: File FIR

In case of theft or major accidents that involve third parties or huge financial losses, the policyholders should file an FIR for official record. You need to visit the police station to file an FIR (First Information Report).

Step 3: Fill Out the Claim Form

After informing the insurance company, fill out the claim form and submit documents such as a driving license, a copy of the insurance policy, RC (registration certificate), photos of the damaged parts, driving license, estimates of repair from the garage, etc. Providing all the necessary information helps in speedy claim approval.

Step 4: Inspection of your Vehicle

After your own-damage bike insurance claim is registered, the insurance company will send a surveyor for the inspection of your damaged vehicle. The surveyor will assess the cause and extent of damage, estimate the repair costs and approve your claim based on the verification.

Step 5: Claim Settlement

After claim approval, you can either get cashless claims by repairing the bike at a network garage or pay the repair bill and claim reimbursement. If you choose to get the repair at a network garage, the insurer will pay your claim amount directly to the garage without any hassles or financial burden for you.

What are the Ideal Situations to Make Own-damage Bike Insurance Claims?

Here are some of the situations when you can claim an insurance coverage against your own-damage two-wheeler insurance:

- If your bike gets damaged in an accident and needs repairs

- When your bike gets damaged due to fire or explosion

- If your two-wheeler is vandalised or gets damaged due to riots

- If your vehicle is damaged due to natural calamities like earthquakes, cyclones, or floods

- When your bike gets stolen

Conclusion

So, you can claim an own-damage bike insurance policy if any sudden damage occurs to your vehicle apart from the daily wear and tear or intentional damage. Make sure to follow the steps carefully while filing your claim to ensure a seamless approval procedure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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