Step Into Vicoli, Gurugram’s New European Social Dining Destination

A new European -inspired social dining destination bringing together refined flavours, artisanal cocktails, and a fluid day-to-night experience inspired by old-world alleyways Gurugram welcomes a refined new social dining address with the launch of Vicoli, a European-inspired restaurant and bar located on Golf Course Road. Designed as a destination that transitions seamlessly from day to night, Vicoli blends refined European flavours, artisanal cocktails, and an atmosphere that is both elegant and effortlessly alive.

The name Vicoli, meaning “small streets” in Italian, is inspired by Europe’s intimate alleyways—spaces where cafés, bars and neighbourhood eateries become natural gathering points for conversation, connection, and lingering moments. Rooted in this philosophy, Vicoli has been envisioned as a place where time slows down, hospitality feels warm and personal, and every visit unfolds at its own pace.

Architecturally, Vicoli is layered and immersive. Soaring arches, textured surfaces, soft golden lighting, and abundant greenery come together to frame panoramic skyline views of Gurugram. The space evolves throughout the day—from a sunlit escape for brunches and long lunches to a golden-hour sundowner destination, and finally into an energetic yet intimate evening setting marked by music, conversation, and atmosphere.

At the core of the experience is a thoughtfully curated European menu paired with a refined cocktail programme. The culinary offering focuses on comforting yet expressive European flavours, while the bar champions artisanal cocktails crafted with balance, precision, and a sense of storytelling. Complementing this, the soundscape shifts organically—from café-style tunes and jazz by day to deeper lounge and soulful beats as evening sets in.

What distinguishes Vicoli is its seamless balance of old-world European charm and quiet contemporary innovation. Beyond its design-led architecture and fluid day-to-night energy, Vicoli introduces an AI-enabled menu interface that intuitively guides guests through flavours, pairings, and preferences—allowing discovery to feel personal rather than prescriptive. This considered blend of craftsmanship, storytelling, and technology creates an experience that is immersive yet unforced, where refined cuisine, elevated cocktails, and conversation-led socializing come together naturally.

Perfect for long lunches, sundowners, after-work drinks, and intimate celebrations, Vicoli is positioned as more than just a restaurant—it is a social dining destination for Gurugram’s urban tastemakers, creatives, professionals, and cultural tastemakers seeking experiences that feel premium, authentic, and spirited.

Top Dishes at Vicoli At the heart of Vicoli is a menu that brings together expressive European flavours and contemporary comfort through signature plates such as Charcoal Hummus, Chili Oil Pumpkin, Parmesan Meatballs, Garlic Butter Lamb Chops, Chicken Ragu Pappardelle, and Grilled John Dory—crafted for sharing, conversation, and slow dining. Complementing the food is an equally thoughtful cocktail programme inspired by personality archetypes, featuring creations like the charismatic Casanova, the playful Entertainer, the free-spirited Rebel, and the elegant Diva. Each cocktail blends modern mixology with flavour-led storytelling, adding a distinct rhythmic signature to the Vicoli experience.

Vicoli | At a Glance Concept: European-inspired social dining destination with a seamless day-to-night journey Location: Golf Course Road, Gurugram — the city’s most vibrant and bustling urban corridor Cuisine: Refined European flavours with a contemporary, comfort-led approach Bar Programme: Artisanal cocktails with a focus on flavour, balance, and thoughtful pairings Bar Leadership • Bar Consultant: Louness Ducos • Background: Former bartender at The Ritz Paris; recognised by GQ France among the country’s leading bartenders • Expertise: Seasonal ingredients, modern techniques, flavour-led cocktail storytelling Menu Experience: AI-enabled digital menu designed to assist discovery through flavour profiles, preferences, and pairing insights Ambience: Warm, design-led interiors inspired by old-world European alleyways, paired with skyline views and lush greenery Music & Mood: Café-style and jazz influences by day; lounge and soulful beats through evening and night Seating Capacity: 76 covers • Indoor: 29 | Outdoor: 47 Area: • Indoor: 1,485 sq. ft. | Outdoor: 1,130 sq. ft.

