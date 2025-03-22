Step towards self-reliance, says Modi as coal output crosses 1 billion tonnes

Showing its commitment to energy security and self-reliance, India, in a landmark achievement, crossed a record milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal production in the current fiscal, the government said on Friday.

Calling it a proud moment for the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said crossing the monumental milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal production was a remarkable achievement, highlighting India’s commitment to energy security, economic growth and self-reliance.

Predominately used to produce electricity as well as fuel in several industries, coal is the mainstay energy source for India, which is the world’s fifth largest economy.

Advertisement

The momentous milestone was achieved on March 20, 11 days ahead of overall 997.83 million tonnes (MT) of coal production in the last financial year, the Coal Ministry said.

Taking to X, PM Modi described the achievement as “a proud moment for India!” He said the feat also reflected the dedication and hard work of all those associated with the sector.

Advertisement

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said India had not only increased production but also ensured sustainable and responsible mining. “This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian,” Reddy said.

Lauding the efforts of the workforce of the coal sector in achieving this milestone, Reddy added under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country was on its path to become a global energy leader.

The coal production/offtake target for current fiscal is 1,080 million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Coal Action Plan FY 2024-25.

The Coal Ministry said the record coal output was the result of tireless efforts of Coal PSUs, private players and the dedicated workforce of around 5 lakh mine workers across more than 350 coal mines.

“These coal miners, who have defied numerous challenges with unmatched dedication, have played a pivotal role in achieving this historic milestone,” it said, while divulging that India relied on coal for approximately 55 per cent of its energy mix, and around 74 per cent of the country’s electricity is generated by coal-based power plants.