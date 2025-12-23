DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Sterling Darjeeling offers guests an immersive opportunity to experience uninterrupted Kanchenjunga views

Sterling Darjeeling offers guests an immersive opportunity to experience uninterrupted Kanchenjunga views

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:25 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 23: One of India's most iconic natural landmarks, standing tall at 8,586 metres, Kanchenjunga is the highest peak in India and the third-highest mountain in the world, making it a source of pride and awe for travelers and locals alike.

Advertisement

Sterling Darjeeling, perched atop Ghoom, the highest point of Darjeeling, gives guests a ringside view of Kanchenjunga. Guests are flocking to Sterling Darjeeling, to enjoy the magnificent views from thoughtfully designed vantage points, including the resort's restaurant, Delicacy, allowing families and groups to come together and immerse in the different moods of the mountain in a relaxed, shared setting.

Advertisement

The Sterling Darjeeling resort focuses on experiences that encourage togetherness and comfort--offering breakfasts on the lawns, where guests can start their day with sweeping Kanchenjunga views, and high tea served by the viewpoint, set against Darjeeling's serene mountain backdrop. While select rooms also offer views of the Kanchenjunga range, the emphasis remains on open, accessible spaces that invite guests of all ages to pause, connect and enjoy nature at their own pace, complemented by Sterling's signature warm and comfortable stay experience.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. Harinath M., Senior Vice President - Marketing, Sterling Holiday Resorts, said, "Kanchenjunga is not just a mountain--it is a landmark that defines the spirit of Darjeeling and India. At Sterling Darjeeling, we have consciously created shared spaces where guests can experience these celebrated Kanchenjunga views together, at different points of the day. As a brand with a wide presence across leisure destinations in India, Sterling remains committed to delivering experiences that are rooted in the destination and memorable for families."

Advertisement

Visit: www.sterlingholidays.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts