STIHL Celebrates 100 Years of Engineering Excellence: A Century of Innovation, Precision, and Transformation

New Delhi [India], January 24: STIHL proudly marks its 100th anniversary--a century of innovation that began in 1926 as a one-man workshop in Stuttgart, Germany, and grew into the world's leading manufacturer of premium outdoor power equipment.

Founded by Andreas Stihl, the company revolutionized forestry with the invention of the first portable electric chainsaw, reducing manual labor and improving safety for those working in nature. Since 1971, STIHL has held the title of the world's best-selling petrol chainsaw brand for over five decades, a position earned through consistent quality and real-world reliability.

In 1973, Hans Peter Stihl became the sole liable shareholder, transforming a 2,500 employee company into a global powerhouse. Under his leadership, STIHL expanded internationally with advanced production facilities in Germany, the USA, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, China, and the Philippines, while broadening its product range to meet the needs of professionals worldwide.

Dr. Nikolas Stihl, Chairman of STIHL's Supervisory and Advisory Boards, reflects: "No company survives a century on tradition alone. True longevity comes from honoring your roots while fearlessly embracing new paths. Our 100th anniversary is a proud look back and a celebration of the power in combining heritage, engineering excellence, and bold innovation."

Today, STIHL global network comprises production companies in eight countries, 44 of our own sales and marketing companies, around 120 importers, and more than 52,000 specialist retailers with the Group's headquarters in Waiblingen, near Stuttgart, Germany.

STIHL India has delivered this world class heritage to Indian users for the past 20 years, serving professionals in forestry, agriculture, plantations, horticulture, landscaping, and key institutions including railways, disaster management, municipal corporations, defence, and emergency services. With equipment tailored to local conditions and a strong dealer network for prompt after-sales support, STIHL India empowers farmers, foresters, landscapers, and arborists to work more efficiently and safely.

STIHL's 100 year legacy stands on consistent results, long-term vision, and trust earned from experts. With pride in its heritage and a clear focus on the future, STIHL India reaffirms its commitment: to deliver tools that empower users across the country, respect the environment, and make working in nature faster and safer for generations to come.

