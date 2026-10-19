STIHL India Celebrates Legacy, Partnership and the Road Ahead at Annual Dealer Conference

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 19: A century of innovation, two decades in India, and a strong network of partners who have been part of the journey — STIHL India brought all three together at its Annual Dealer Conference in Jaipur.

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The conference theme for this year was “Built on Legacy. Shaping Tomorrow.” , marking two significant milestones for the company: 100 years of STIHL globally and 20 years of STIHL in India . The two-day gathering at Jaipur this time brought together STIHL India’s leadership team, dealers and partners for a celebration of the company’s heritage, achievements and the road ahead.

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The occasion was a reflection of how far STIHL has come since its beginnings in Germany in 1926. Over the last 100 years, STIHL has built a global reputation for engineering, innovation and quality, evolving with changing customer needs while staying true to its core values. In India, the journey over the last 20 years has been equally significant, with STIHL India building a strong presence across agriculture, forestry, landscaping and cleaning, supported by an extensive dealer network across the country.

The conference began with a traditional royal welcome that brought the spirit of Jaipur into the celebrations. A Mashal ceremony marked the opening of the event, symbolising the continuity of a legacy that has been built over generations. The celebrations also recognised the contribution of legacy dealers , acknowledging partners who have stood alongside STIHL over the years and played an important role in taking the brand closer to customers across India.

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Business discussions and presentations formed an important part of the conference, providing an opportunity to reflect on the company’s progress while looking at emerging opportunities and the road ahead. The event also featured new product launches , highlighting STIHL’s continued focus on bringing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of Indian customers.

Beyond business, the conference created several moments of recognition, inspiration and celebration. Dealers and partners were recognised through various awards, celebrating achievements and contributions across the STIHL network.

More than an annual gathering, the conference was a celebration of the relationships that have helped shape STIHL India’s journey. For a brand with 100 years of global heritage and 20 years of experience in India, the occasion was an opportunity to recognise the past while looking confidently towards the future.

Under the leadership of Mr. Parind Prabhudesai, Managing Director, STIHL India, the company continues to build on this strong foundation with a clear focus on innovation, customer-centricity and the evolving needs of the Indian market. His leadership has played an important role in strengthening STIHL India’s presence across the country, deepening relationships with its dealer network and driving the company’s vision for the future. With a strong emphasis on collaboration, farm mechanisation and delivering the right solutions to customers, his leadership continues to guide STIHL India as it enters its next phase of growth.

A special mention to Mr. Pradumn Chaturvedi, Mr. Ashish Kumar, Ms. Yogita Shinde, Mr. Prasad Moghe, Mr. Shankar Kumar and Mr. Anil Patil, whose efforts and contribution behind the scenes played an important role in the success of the conference. Their dedication, coordination and teamwork helped bring the vision for the conference to life.

The spirit of “Mountain Mindset – Building Teams with a Winning Mindset” echoed through the event, reinforcing the importance of moving from “Me” to “We”, where shared goals, collaboration and collective success take center stage. It reflected the belief that the journey towards STIHL Trail 2030 will require a united workforce, shared accountability and a winning mindset.

As STIHL India enters its next chapter, the focus remains on building on its strong foundation, continuing to innovate and creating greater value for customers and partners across the country.

For more details, visit www.stihl.in

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