STIHL India Honors Its Top-Performing Dealers of 2025 with an Exclusive Journey to Germany and Switzerland

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New Delhi [India], August 19: For the past 20 years, STIHL dealers have been one of the most integral parts of STIHL's journey across India. They carry forward a legacy that began in 1926, when Andreas Stihl built a machine with a simple purpose: to make hard work easier. Today, that purpose lives on through every dealer, every product, and the customers they serve.

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This year, STIHL India honored its best-performing dealer partners of 2025 with an exclusive journey through Germany and Switzerland, offering them an opportunity to experience the birthplace of STIHL. The visit began at STIHL Brand World, where machines from every decade trace the evolution of STIHL. Early models are displayed alongside current products, showcasing how the brand has grown over the years.

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The next stop was the STIHL Concept Store, where the dealers experienced how STIHL presents its products to customers. Thoughtfully designed displays, interactive spaces, and carefully curated product presentations demonstrate how STIHL dealerships around the world bring the brand to life. The highlight for many was a visit to the Waiblingen manufacturing facility, where precision is visible at every turn. Here, every stage of production flows seamlessly into the next. Engines are assembled with meticulous attention to detail, rigorously tested, and thoroughly inspected before leaving the factory floor. Watching the process unfold transformed "German engineering" from a familiar phrase into something tangible.

The dealers also visited the STIHL saw chain factory in Wil, Switzerland, where they followed the making of one of the smallest yet most important components of a STIHL machine. They then travelled through Stuttgart, the Rhine Falls, Bad Durkheim, and Frankfurt. Dealers from different corners of India shared their experiences, spoke about the customers they serve, exchanged ideas, and discovered how similar their journeys have been despite working hundreds of kilometers apart.

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Over the past two decades, STIHL India has built a dealer-first network that spans the country. With its no-online-sales policy, all equipment is sold through an authorised STIHL dealer, ensuring that customers receive expert recommendations, product demonstrations, and reliable after-sales service. It is a commitment to quality for which STIHL is known.

The dealers' journey to Germany and Switzerland was a way of saying thank you. It was also a reminder that every product carries the work of thousands of people before it reaches their dealership. Now, the dealers have seen it firsthand. They have walked the factory floors and watched the equipment come together. When they return to their dealerships, they return with stories, stories they will tell across the counter, in workshops, on farms, and wherever someone asks, "Why STIHL?"

To learn more about STIHL products and experience the expertise of STIHL India's dealer network, visit your nearest authorised STIHL dealership: https://www.stihl.in/en/dealers

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