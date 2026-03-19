STL Digital Launches Securennov™, a Next-Gen Cybersecurity Suite

– A comprehensive, future-proof cybersecurity portfolio designed to help enterprises build cyber-resilient, secure-by-design ecosystems BENGALURU, India, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STL Digital Limited, an IT Services and Consulting Company [a wholly-owned subsidiary of STL (NSE: STLTECH)], today announced the launch of Securennov™, a future-first portfolio of cybersecurity services and solutions. Securennov™ integrates intelligent, cutting-edge technologies under the direction of advanced engineering and strategic vision.

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Securennov™ is powered by AI-driven analytics, high-performance solution design, technical excellence, and trusted governance that enables organisations to operate with confidence and resilience while being backed by 24×7 monitoring. It integrates security across every layer of an organisation's digital ecosystem, strengthening defences while helping reduce CapEx and ensuring seamless compliance with emerging standards.

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Gain seamless visibility into your security landscape with a robust set of services that score your cyber maturity, highlight critical risks, and accelerate compliance efforts, all while enriching decision-making with advanced data intelligence.

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Central to Securennov™ is STL Digital's proprietary 5S Framework - Secure by Design, Secure Access, Secure by Default, Secure Development, and Secure Operations. This holistic approach ensures protection across the full lifecycle of enterprise systems, from architecture to access, code to cloud, and operations to incident response.

Securennov™ offerings: 1. Security Consulting Services: Strengthening security posture through maturity assessments, business-aligned policies, effective solutioning, and zero-trust guidance.

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2. Managed Security Services: Delivering continuous protection via CSOC, MDR, VAPT, Threat Defence, IAM, Data, Cloud and AI security.

3. Security Governance, Risk & Compliance Services: Ensuring compliance and resilience with audits, privacy checks, risk management, training, and regional regulatory alignment.

Backed by deep industry expertise, global partnerships, and certified professionals, Securennov™ delivers unmatched security assurance.

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Bolalingappa, CEO, STL Digital, said: "Security today is about intelligence and trust. With Securennov™, we are empowering enterprises to stay ahead of evolving threats by embedding security across design, development, access, and operations. Our integrated, next-gen, solution-led approach ensures organisations can strengthen their cyber posture, stay compliant, and safeguard their digital ecosystems with confidence." About STL Digital STL Digital is a global IT and consulting services provider dedicated to delivering exceptional digital transformation experiences for enterprises. With strong capabilities in product engineering, cloud and cyber security, data and AI, and enterprise SaaS, STL Digital partners with organizations worldwide to accelerate innovation and operational excellence. As a wholly owned subsidiary of STL, a leading optical and digital solutions provider, STL Digital benefits from deep expertise in digital networks and modern infrastructure.

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd: STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. With manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, we deliver our solutions in more than 100 countries. Data Centre & Cloud companies, Telecom operators, Internet service providers and Large enterprises collaborate with STL to build their future-ready digital infrastructure. STL's business goals are driven by customer-centricity, R&D and sustainability. Read more, contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube For more information, contact: Media Relations Shaily Rai Sinha Phone: +91 22 30450450 stl.communications@stl.tech Investor Relations Rahul Darak Phone: +91 22 30514000 investor@stl.tech (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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