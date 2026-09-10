DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / STL launches Plenum-rated Fiber Trunk Assemblies for AI Data Center Connectivity

STL launches Plenum-rated Fiber Trunk Assemblies for AI Data Center Connectivity

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:52 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

• Secures NFPA 262 Compliance for Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) Portfolio • Fire Protection for the next-generation AI Data Center Overhead and Underfloor Pathways COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced an update to its data center portfolio with Optical Fiber Nonconductive Plenum (OFNP) US certification for 48 to 576F Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) pre-terminated assembly portfolio. These factory-built cable assemblies are critical to support the AI-led Data Center market requirements with connectors installed, polished, and tested for high performance, preventing the need for field splicing and equipment resulting in fast installation and lowered cost.

With this certification, STL is now among the global AI-ready infrastructure providers for NFPA 262-qualified indoor cable assemblies. The Plenum certified cable assembly portfolio is purpose-built for indoor applications, targeting specialised deployment inside hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center containment zones. Optimised for tight routing environments, these cables enable operators to scale bandwidth within restricted duct spaces without compromising safety compliance.

Advertisement

"As AI workloads push the boundaries of data center design, the physical layer must evolve to meet unprecedented density and safety demands," said Dr. Badri Gomatam, CTO, Optical Networking Business, STL. "Achieving this plenum certification for our indoor IBR cable family is a testament to STL's engineering excellence and our commitment to being the partner of choice for the world's largest hyperscalers. We are proud to deliver solutions that not only power the AI revolution but do so with the highest standards of safety and reliability." About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Center networks. With manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, we deliver our solutions in more than 100 countries. Data Center & Cloud companies, Telecom operators, Internet service providers and Large enterprises collaborate with STL to build their future-ready digital infrastructure. STL's business goals are driven by customer-centricity, R&D and sustainability.

Advertisement

Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts