DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Stock market ends lower, Sensex loses 345 pts

Stock market ends lower, Sensex loses 345 pts

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:25 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Indian stock market on Monday ended lower amid lack of any directional triggers, and continued profit booking at higher levels.

Advertisement

Sensex lost 345.91 points or 0.41% to settle at 84,695.54 while Nifty ended 100.20 points or 0.38% lower at 25,942.10.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 index opened at 26,063.35, registering a gain of 21.05 points or 0.08%, while the BSE Sensex began the session at 85,004.75, down 36.70 points or 0.04%.

Advertisement

Only three sectors witnessed buying in trade including Nifty Media (up 0.93%), Nifty FMCG (up 0.11%) and Nifty PSU Bank (up 0.05%). Nifty IT (0.75%) and Nifty Bank (0.53%) were the key losers.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head - Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "The benchmark indices continued profit booking at higher levels. The Nifty ended 100 points lower, while the Sensex was down by 345 points. Among sectors, the Media Index gained 0.75%, whereas the Consumer Index lost the most, shedding nearly 1%."

Advertisement

"Technically, after a muted open, the market slipped below the 26,000/85,000 mark, and post-breakdown, intraday selling pressure increased," he added.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, "The market appears short on catalysts for further upside, with investors largely in holiday mode, signalling a potential consolidation phase in the near term. While the outlook for 2026 remains constructive, attention is expected to shift toward upcoming Q3 earnings and clarity on the U.S. trade agreement."

"In an environment of global trade anxiety and a weakening rupee, investors are likely to favour large-cap stocks for their relative safety and stronger earnings visibility," he said.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities said, "The rupee traded in a weak range near the 90 mark as the U.S. holiday season kept the dollar index subdued. Near-term movement will largely depend on commodity prices and FII activity. Fed meeting minutes later this week will be closely watched for directional cues. The rupee is expected to trade in a 89.45-90.40 range." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts