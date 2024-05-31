Stock market falls for 5th day

Mumbai, May 30
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined nearly 1 per cent on Thursday, continuing their falling streak for the fifth day running due to profit booking amid monthly expiry in the derivatives segment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 617.30 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 73,885.60. The barometer hit the day’s low of 73,668.73 due to selling in blue-chips.
