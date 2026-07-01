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Home / Business / Stock markets bounce back after 2 days of decline; Sensex jumps 444 points

Stock markets bounce back after 2 days of decline; Sensex jumps 444 points

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallies 140.10 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 24,005.85

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:51 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Wednesday after two days of decline amid a positive trend in global markets and fall in crude oil prices.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 443.97 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 76,922.64. During the day, it jumped 631.41 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 77,110.08.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 140.10 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 24,005.85.

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From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were among the major winners.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, and Infosys were among the laggards.

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Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.07 per cent to USD 72.17 per barrel.

The BSE MidCap Select index edged marginally higher by 0.20 per cent and SmallCap Select index eked out a marginal gain of 0.02 per cent.

A total of 2,276 stocks advanced, while 1,995 declined and 176 remained unchanged on the BSE.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled higher, while South Korea's Kospi ended lower.

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