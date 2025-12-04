Stock markets bounce back after 4 days of decline; Sensex climbs 158 points
The 30-share BSE Sensex settles at 85,265.32
Snapping the four-day losing run, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday on buying in tech and IT shares.
The 30-share BSE Sensex edged higher by 158.51 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 85,265.32. During the day, it rose by 380.4 points or 0.44 per cent to 85,487.21.
The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 47.75 points or 0.18 per cent to 26,033.75. Sensex dropped around 613 points or 0.72 per cent while Nifty shed nearly 230 points or 0.8 per cent in four straight sessions.
Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Bharat Electronics and Trent were the major gainers among Sensex scrips.
However, Maruti, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Titan were among the laggards.
Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,206.92 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors bought stocks worth Rs 4,730.41 crore, according to exchange data.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.38 per cent to USD 62.91 per barrel.
On Wednesday, the Sensex dipped 31.46 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 85,106.81. The Nifty skidded 46.20 points or 0.18 per cent to 25,986.
