Stock markets climb in early trade

Mumbai, April 27
Market benchmark indices advanced in early trade on Thursday, climbing for the fourth straight day amid fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in index major Reliance Industries.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 88.71 points to 60,389.29 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 19.40 points to 17,833 points.
From the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major winners.
Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai were trading in the green while Japan and Hong Kong quoted lower.
The US markets had ended mostly lower on Wednesday.
