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Home / Business / Stock markets climb in early trade on easing oil prices, fresh foreign fund inflows

Stock markets climb in early trade on easing oil prices, fresh foreign fund inflows

UltraTech Cement, InterGlobe Aviation, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Trent among major winners

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:13 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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People pass by the BSE bull outside the BSE building in Mumbai. PTI file
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Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Monday amid cooling crude oil prices, fresh foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in Asian equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 448.32 points to 74,743.28 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 50.3 points to 23,396.70.

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Among the 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, InterGlobe Aviation, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Trent were the major winners.

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Infosys, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 2.25 per cent to USD 101.5 per barrel.

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Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 599.54 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were quoting in positive territory.

US markets ended mostly higher on Friday.

“Asian markets are trading higher in early trade, with South Korea’s Kospi gaining more than 1 per cent, providing a supportive regional backdrop for Indian equities. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is closed today for a market holiday,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

On Friday, the Sensex dipped 19.63 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 74,294.96. Rallying for the third day, the Nifty closed 75.80 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 23,346.40.

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