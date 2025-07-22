DT
Home / Business / Stock markets close flat; Eternal jumps nearly 11 per cent

Stock markets close flat; Eternal jumps nearly 11 per cent

Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Electronics, Maruti, ICICI Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra among the gainers
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:48 PM Jul 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged in a volatile trade on Tuesday as gains in quick commerce and private banking shares were offset by losses in oil and gas and IT shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 13.53 points or 0.02 per cent down at 82,186.81. During the morning trade, it climbed 337.83 points or 0.41 per cent to 82,538.17 but lost momentum later.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 29.80 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 25,060.90.

A lack of clarity over the US-India trade deal ahead of the August 1 deadline and profit booking by FIIs hit the market sentiment, experts said.

Among Sensex firms, Eternal jumped the most by 10.56 per cent in a post-result rally. Food delivery and quick commerce firm Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25 crore for the June quarter, as continuing investments in quick commerce and going-out businesses weighed on its bottom line.

Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Electronics, Maruti, ICICI Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the gainers.

However, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng settled in positive territory while South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended lower.

European markets were trading mostly lower. The US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,681.23 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,578.43 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 0.97 per cent to USD 68.54 a barrel.

On Monday, the Sensex climbed 442.61 points or 0.54 per cent to settle at 82,200.34. The Nifty jumped 122.30 points or 0.49 per cent to 25,090.70.

