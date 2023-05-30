Stock markets continue to rally in early trade for 4th day running

Mumbai, May 30
Equity benchmark indices maintained their winning streak for the fourth day running on Tuesday, helped by continuous foreign fund inflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 131.32 points to 62,977.70 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 49.6 points to 18,648.25.
From the Sensex pack, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, NTPC, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers.
Nestle, Tata Steel, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the laggards.
In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Seoul quoted in the green.
Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers on Monday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,758.16 crore, according to exchange data.
