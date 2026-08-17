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Home / Business / Stock markets decline in early trade amid rising crude oil prices

Stock markets decline in early trade amid rising crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex declines 284.85 points to 77,717.05 during initial trading

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:29 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Monday amid rising crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 284.85 points to 77,717.05 during initial trading. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 69.25 points to 24,297.05.

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From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and State Bank of India were the biggest laggards.

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Bharat Electronics and Titan were the only winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.43 per cent higher at USD 88.86 per barrel.

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"Crude oil remains the principal concern, with Brent holding near USD 88 a barrel after renewed US warnings against Iran pushed prices higher on Friday, keeping the geopolitical risk premium firmly embedded in energy markets," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded higher.

US markets ended lower on Friday.

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