DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Stock markets decline in early trade amid uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations

Stock markets decline in early trade amid uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations

The 30-share BSE Sensex declines 103.95 points to 76,624.42 in early trade, paring its opening gains

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:26 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Tuesday amid uncertainty over the next round of US-Iran negotiations in Doha.

Advertisement

Fresh foreign fund outflows and decline in blue-chip IT stock also weighed on the sentiments.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 103.95 points to 76,624.42 in early trade, paring its opening gains. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 40.10 points to 23,908.80.

Advertisement

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal were among the major laggards.

Maruti, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

Advertisement

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,350.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.56 per cent lower at USD 72.74 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts