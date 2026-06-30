Stock markets decline in early trade amid uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Tuesday amid uncertainty over the next round of US-Iran negotiations in Doha.

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Fresh foreign fund outflows and decline in blue-chip IT stock also weighed on the sentiments.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 103.95 points to 76,624.42 in early trade, paring its opening gains. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 40.10 points to 23,908.80.

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From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal were among the major laggards.

Maruti, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

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Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,350.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.56 per cent lower at USD 72.74 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.