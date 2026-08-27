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Home / Business / Stock markets decline in early trade, dragged by HDFC Bank

Stock markets decline in early trade, dragged by HDFC Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics and Bajaj Finance among the winners

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:48 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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People pass by the BSE bull outside the BSE Building in Mumbai. PTI file
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded lower in early deals on Thursday as selling in blue-chip HDFC Bank and persistent geopolitical uncertainty weighed on markets’ sentiment.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 45.17 points to 77,422.70 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 6.40 points to 24,202.45.

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Further into the trade, the BSE benchmark traded 108.80 points down at 77,368.68, and the Nifty quoted 26.15 points lower at 24,189.70.

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Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and Tata Consultancy Services were the major laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics and Bajaj Finance were among the winners.

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“Geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on markets,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.44 per cent lower at USD 87.45 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index quoted higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 502.63 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the Sensex declined 183.15 points, or 0.24 per cent, to settle at 77,472.94. The Nifty was down 126.80 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 24,207.75.

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