DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Stock markets decline in morning trade on geopolitical concerns, renewed tariff hike threats

Stock markets decline in morning trade on geopolitical concerns, renewed tariff hike threats

Sustained foreign fund outflows also drag markets lower during initial trade

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:19 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns about potential US tariff hikes weighed on investor sentiments.

Advertisement

Sustained foreign fund outflows also dragged markets lower during the initial trade.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 169.64 points to 84,909.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down 42.35 points to 26,128.90.

Advertisement

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti were among the biggest laggards.

However, Titan, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

Advertisement

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 107.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic institutional investors, however, bought stocks worth Rs 1,749.35 crore.

“Rising geopolitical tensions and fresh tariff-related concerns have triggered profit-booking at higher levels, keeping risk appetite in check. As a result, the market is expected to remain largely range-bound, with stock-specific and sector-led moves dominating trade rather than a broad-based directional trend,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi index and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index traded higher, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index quoted lower.

US markets ended higher on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.87 per cent to USD 60.17 per barrel.

On Tuesday, the Sensex dropped 376.28 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 85,063.34. The Nifty declined 71.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 26,178.70.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts