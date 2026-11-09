Stock markets end higher amid easing crude oil prices, buying in banks

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday amid a correction in crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip bank and financial stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 107.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, to settle at 81,106.65. During the day, it climbed 340.01 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 81,339.41.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 58.25 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 25,044.65.

In the 30 Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major winners.

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In contrast, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark soared 6,568.49 points, or 8.82 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 1,977.25 points, or 8.57 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.04 per cent to USD 97.46 per barrel.

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"Indian equities traded range-bound with a positive bias, as intermittent profit booking following the recent rally capped gains. Weakness in IT and metal stocks also weighed on the benchmarks.

"Improving FII participation and better-than-expected corporate earnings have strengthened expectations of an upgrade to the FY27 earnings outlook, supporting market sentiment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

While several key macro tailwinds appear to be increasingly priced in, valuation comfort, particularly in large caps, easing geopolitical concerns, moderation in crude oil prices from recent peaks, and prospects of a double-digit earnings recovery provide a constructive medium-term backdrop, he added.

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In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher, and South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.

Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory in mid-session deals. The US equity markets ended mostly higher on Friday.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in the special Diwali Muhurat trading session on Sunday amid profit-taking after a seven-day rally.

After starting the special trading session to mark the beginning of Hindu calendar Samvat 2083 on a bullish note, the BSE benchmark Sensex failed to sustain the rally. The barometer dipped 28.62 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 80,999.40.

The Nifty declined 43.95 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 24,986.40 after a positive beginning.

Muhurat trading is a symbolic market session held on Diwali, which also marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year. It is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

Unlike regular trading days, when equity markets operate from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, Muhurat trading runs for a shorter period.