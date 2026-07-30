Stock markets end higher for 2nd day led by blue-chip buying, foreign fund inflows
In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ends 273.55 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 77,928.15, helped by fag-end buying
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday, driven by a rally in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and foreign fund inflows.
In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 273.55 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 77,928.15, helped by fag-end buying. During the day, it hit a high of 78,007.09 and a low of 77,440.91, gyrating 566.18 points.
The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced by 66.95 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end at 24,317.15.
From the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Power Grid were among the major winners.
Adani Ports, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finserv and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,981.87 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
As a result, domestic equities stayed range-bound with sharp intraday swings, as investors weighed global headwinds against resilient domestic fundamentals, he said.