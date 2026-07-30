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Home / Business / Stock markets end higher for 2nd day led by blue-chip buying, foreign fund inflows   

Stock markets end higher for 2nd day led by blue-chip buying, foreign fund inflows   

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ends 273.55 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 77,928.15, helped by fag-end buying

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:22 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday, driven by a rally in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and foreign fund inflows.

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In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 273.55 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 77,928.15, helped by fag-end buying. During the day, it hit a high of 78,007.09 and a low of 77,440.91, gyrating 566.18 points.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced by 66.95 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end at 24,317.15.

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From the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Power Grid were among the major winners.

Adani Ports, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finserv and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

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Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,981.87 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

As a result, domestic equities stayed range-bound with sharp intraday swings, as investors weighed global headwinds against resilient domestic fundamentals, he said.

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