 Stock markets end lower for 8th day on the trot as bears tighten grip : The Tribune India

BSE Sensex declined by 326.23 points to settle at a four-month low of 58,962.12

PTI

Mumbai, February 28

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their slide for the eighth straight day on Tuesday due to selling in oil and gas, pharma and banking stocks amid worries over further interest rate hikes.

Mixed global cues, selling by FIIs and caution by investors ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data also dented the market sentiment.

Paring its early gains, the BSE Sensex declined by 326.23 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at a four-month low of 58,962.12. During the day, it dropped 492.38 points or 0.83 per cent to 58,795.97.

The NSE Nifty dipped 88.75 points or 0.51 per cent to end at more than four-month low of 17,303.95 as 33 of its stocks declined.

The key indices have fallen for eighth day on the trot which is the longest losing run in more than three-and-a-half years.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries fell the most by 2 per cent. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the other major laggards.

Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors and HDFC were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea, Japan, China ended higher, while Hong Kong settled in the red.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower. The US markets had ended higher on Monday.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release the second advance estimate of the Gross Domestic Product for 2022-23 along with December quarter data on Tuesday evening.

"Global investors' interest in the equity market is weakening due to the slowdown in the economy, led by high inflation and contractionary monetary policy. Inflows are being diverted to safe assets, and corporate earnings growth is dropping, affecting the performance of the stock market and demanding downgrade in valuation.

"The double whammy for India is that it is expensive compared to other EMs, resulting in underperformance among the global market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.67 per cent to USD 83 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,022.52 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.  

#Mumbai #Sensex

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet

Sisodia arrested by CBI on Sunday in connection with liquor ...

On Punjab govt plea, Supreme Court says Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once Cabinet recommends it

CM is also duty-bound to furnish information sought by the G...

India’s GDP growth slows down to 4.4 pc in third quarter; economy to expand at 7 pc in FY23

NSO revises GDP growth for 2021-22 to 9.1 pc against the ear...

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in alleged ‘liquor scam’, Bench asks him to approach Delhi High Court

A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI...

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Security forces cordon off an area at Padgampora village fol...


Man killed after tiff over parking

Trader injured due to kite string

Ahead of G20 Summit, Amritsar gets makeover as admn makes efforts for its beautification

Off-leash dogs taking a toll on city residents

I feel at peace at Golden Temple: Shilpa Shetty

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Fire breaks out at Sector 26 SCO in Chandigarh

PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in alleged ‘liquor scam’, asks him to approach Delhi High Court

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

Delhi High Court seeks Centre's reply on US-based journalist Angad Singh’s plea challenging his ‘blacklisting’

I-T raids at packaging firm sites end after 6 days

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Punjabi University engineering student’s family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Forum organises mushaira

Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC