 Stock markets rally after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Stock markets rally after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Stock markets rally after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Titan, IndusInd Bank, ITC, JSW Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti among gainers

Stock markets rally after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, October 6

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for a second straight session on Friday after the Reserve Bank maintained the status quo on policy rates, resulting in gains for rate-sensitive sectors like financial, realty and auto.

A firm trend in Asian and European markets also bolstered the investors’ sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 364.06 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 65,995.63. During the day, it jumped 464.24 points or 0.70 per cent to hit 66,095.81.

The Nifty advanced 107.75 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 19,653.50.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv jumped nearly 6 per cent, and Bajaj Finance climbed nearly 4 per cent. Titan surged 2.98 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ITC, JSW Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti.

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

The Reserve Bank of India expectedly left its key interest rate unchanged on Friday as inflation remains a major risk and signalled it would keep liquidity tight using bond sales to bring prices closer to target.

The monetary policy committee, which has three members from the central bank and a similar number of external members, held the benchmark repurchase rate (repo) at 6.50 per cent in a unanimous decision for the fourth consecutive meeting in a row. It retained a ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Hong Kong ended in positive territory while Tokyo settled lower.

European markets were trading in the green. The US markets ended marginally lower on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.02 per cent to USD 83.94 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 405.53 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 65,631.57 points on Thursday. The Nifty had advanced 109.65 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 19,545.75 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,864.20 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

#Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI #Sensex

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

2
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

3
Entertainment

Bobby Deol celebrates nephew Rajveer's Bollywood debut in 'Dono': A special day of dreams and family legacy

4
India

Delhi excise policy scam: 'Where is money trail?' Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

5
India

US envoy to India Eric Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

6
Jalandhar

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

7
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

World Cup opener: Centurions Rachin Ravindra, Conway produce New Zealand’s version of ‘Bazball’ to stun champions England

8
India

Jumla Boy vs Ravan: BJP, Congress engage in poster war on social media

9
Sports

Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

10
Diaspora

British-Sikh man jailed for 9 years over assassination attempt on Queen Elizabeth II

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

Top News

Iran's Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Mohammadi has campaigned for women's rights and abolition of...

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

The FIR has been filed under anti-terror law UAPA

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

The Indians won their fourth Asian Games gold and first sinc...

Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar Government from acting upon caste survey data

Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar Government from acting upon caste survey data

Issues notice to Nitish Kumar-led government on petitions ch...

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

The incident comes amidst heightened tension between India a...


Cities

View All

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar MC divides city in 20 sectors to improve civic amenities

Illegal mining: Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA's kin Nishan Singh granted bail

UK, Malaysia-based accomplices of three drug peddlers identified

Security guards deployed, CCTV cameras installed at govt schools

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

20 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 3.81 crore in France

Chandigarh: Contractor, tenant held for Sector 33 market mishap, released on bail

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

Close call, Amarjit Singh Naura wins by eight votes, elected PUTA chief

False cases being slapped to weaken Opposition, atmosphere of fear created: Arvind Kejriwal

False cases being slapped to weaken Opposition, atmosphere of fear created: Arvind Kejriwal

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Delhi High Court agrees to hear plea against arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty

Delhi liquor scam: ED summons 2 associates of Sanjay Singh for questioning

Delhi excise policy scam: 'Where is money trail?' Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Minister Kataruchak takes stock of paddy procurement at Phillaur

Two bikers killed in road mishaps

Minor dispute between 2 students turns violent

DC inspects Aam Aadmi Clinics, OOAT centre

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Four booked for assaulting ASI, wife

GLADA demolishes five illegal colonies

Ex-bank manager booked for Rs 16.43-L ‘fraud’

2 nabbed in financier murder case

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Armoured Division showcases fire power

College holds lecture on waste management

Punjabi University gets sanitary pad incinerators

PSPCL lift trophy at national tug of war championship