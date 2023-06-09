Stock markets rally in early trade

Mumbai, June 9
Equity benchmark indices bounced back in early trade on Friday amid a rally in global markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 135.43 points to 62,984.07 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 42.1 points to 18,676.65.
From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were the biggest gainers.
Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.
The US markets ended in the positive territory on Thursday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.51 per cent to USD 75.57 a barrel.
