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Home / Business / Stock markets rally in early trade propelled by buying in IT firms

Stock markets rally in early trade propelled by buying in IT firms

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries among winners

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:55 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The Bombay Stock Exchange logo is seen under a bull statue at the entrance of their building in Mumbai. Image credit/Reuters File
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Friday, driven by buying in IT stocks after Tech Mahindra reported a 28.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

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After a subdued ending in the previous trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 480.95 points to 77,656.56 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 125.05 points to 24,201.

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From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra climbed 3 per cent after the IT company reported a 28.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 1,465 crore, and expressed confidence about the demand environment.

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Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were also among the winners.

Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Trent and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

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The BSE IT index traded 1.25 per cent higher at 28,189.45.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 0.85 per cent higher at USD 84.95 per barrel.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index quoted lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,205.56 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the Sensex edged up 1.44 points to settle at 77,186.87. The Nifty dipped 5.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,072.75.

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