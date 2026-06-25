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Home / Business / Stock markets rally in early trade tracking drop in oil prices, positive trends in Asian equities

Stock markets rally in early trade tracking drop in oil prices, positive trends in Asian equities

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbs 440.23 points to 77,435.76 in early deals

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:36 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Thursday, tracking a decline in crude oil prices and a positive trend in Asian equities.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 440.23 points to 77,435.76 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 137.80 points to 24,147.60.

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From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Hindustan Unilever were among the major winners.

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Power Grid, Titan, Infosys and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.70 per cent lower at USD 72.49 per barrel.

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In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped over 5 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded nearly 4 per cent higher and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted marginally in the green. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

US markets ended on a subdued note in the previous trade.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,843.40 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

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